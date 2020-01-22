Murder suspect's cellphone shows searches for information on the case, the day Hinsdale woman was killed.

Records for murder suspect Dominic Sanders' cellphone show that in the evening of the day Andrea Urban was killed, someone used the phone to search for news about the case, according to a detective who testified Wednesday morning at Sanders' trial.

Detective Robert Bills of the Downers Grove police department testified about cellphone records obtained from Sprint. The records showed where the phone was used the morning of May 4, 2017, the day Urban was killed in her Hinsdale home. Bills is a member of an inter-department major-crimes investigation task force.

Urban's son found her body in midafternoon. Urban's cellphone records indicate the last communication she received was around 10:17 a.m., and the phone "went offline" around 10:28 a.m., Bills testified. Investigators found her phone in the bowl of a toilet, but were able to retrieve information from its memory chip and her phone service.

Sanders' phone records indicated it was used to view news stories about the case at 9:50 p.m. and 11:37 p.m. that night; four times the next day; and once on May 9. The name "Andrea" was in a search on May 9. On May 10, someone searched on the phrase "how long does it take to get DNA?"

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon. The defense gets to present its case Thursday. DuPage County Judge Brian Telander said he expects the jury to start deliberation Friday.

Wednesday afternoon, Teresa Camp, senior forensic scientist and DNA database administrator for the DuPage County crime laboratory, testified about DNA samples taken from a colander, a knife, Urban's clothing, a stain on a seat in Sanders' car and stains on Sanders' shoes.

Camp testified she found male DNA on a sweater Urban was wearing, a bloody knife blade found in the kitchen sink and a jewelry box, and said Sanders' "could not be excluded" as a donor. He was excluded, however, from a swab of mixed DNA on the handle.

Authorities say Sanders stole two rings and sold them at a pawnshop. Sanders admitted to police that he stole the rings, but says he took them off a ledge just inside the front door of the home, and that he did not step in to the house.

But the defense questioned many of the results on technical grounds, including whether results met the laboratory's own standards for making statistically valid comparisons to Sanders' DNA, and reaching conclusions. They also questioned Camp's decisions on tests she did not run, including not trying to determine whether Urban's DNA was one of five found in the car stain (Camp said the lab isn't qualified for more than four in a mixture), or whether DNA found on the waistband of a pair of underpants found next to her body could have come from a paternal relative of her son, such as her ex-husband.