2 women plead not guilty in death of baby at Round Lake day care

Two women pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a 3-month-old boy in an at-home day care business in August.

Owner Jane Korzun, 52, of the 300 block of Savoy Drive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, enhanced endangering the life of a child, endangering the life of a child and several counts of unlawful restraint and unlawful operation of a child care center.

Employee Galyna Zaytseva, 60, of the 400 block of Blue Springs in Fox Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, endangering the life or health of a child, unlawful restraint and unlawful operation of a child care center.

According to Round Lake police, officers rushed to the at-home day care at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 8 when it was reported that a baby was not breathing. First responders attempted lifesaving measures and the infant was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release issued by police.

Investigators determined Korzun's business had a neglectful environment and abusive practices, according to police.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said the child died from asphyxiation caused by an unsafe sleeping environment. Cooper said his autopsy results were confirmed by video surveillance of the nursery reviewed by police.

Korzun's attorney, Jed Stone, said the people who know her know she is a loving and caring woman.

"I don't believe that Jane is guilty of a reckless act," Stone said.

Korzun and Zaytseva are due back in court March 10.