Suspects in Glenview attempted murder from Buffalo Grove, Naperville

A Naperville man and a Buffalo Grove man were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in a December shooting in Glenview, authorities said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Glenview police responded to the 1900 block of Palmgren Drive and found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen.

A Glenview Police Department news release issued Monday said Syre L. Perry, of the 2800 block of Cedar Glade Drive in Naperville, and Adam S. Wolf, 23, of the 300 block of Parkview Terrace in Buffalo Grove, had been charged.

The Chicago Tribune reported the victim was released in stable condition from Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge three days after being shot.

Syre had a bond hearing scheduled for Monday, and Wolf's bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.