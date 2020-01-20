Oakbrook Terrace mayor resigns

Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci has resigned weeks after news surfaced that federal agents had seized $60,000 in cash from his home last year.

Ragucci submitted his resignation Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune. His name and picture no longer appear on the city's website.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Jan. 2 that a just-obtained federal document revealed federal agents had raided Ragucci's home in October.

In November, the Chicago Sun-Times asked Ragucci whether he or his community has drawn scrutiny from federal agents because of the town's use of the company SafeSpeed to operate red-light cameras.

SafeSpeed is a focus of the ongoing federal investigation, with agents looking into whether company representatives landed deals through payoffs.

"That was all done legit," Ragucci told the Sun-Times of the SafeSpeed contract. "We did everything legit and clean here."

Ragucci has not been charged with any wrongdoing.