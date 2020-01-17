West Chicago man killed in head-on crash on Fabyan Parkway

A man from West Chicago was killed Thursday night after another driver in a pickup truck collided head-on with his car, police said.

West Chicago officers and firefighters responded to the crash on the Fabyan Parkway curve about 8:39 p.m.

A female driver in a Ford F-150 truck crossed over the double yellow lane divider and smashed into the man's Nissan four-door, West Chicago Cmdr. Anthony Cargola said in a statement Friday.

The Nissan driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield and is expected to survive, Cargola said.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The F-150 driver suffered minor injuries.

She had not been charged as of Friday afternoon, and the crash remains under investigation, Cargola said.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, or MERIT, also responded for reconstruction duties.

Fabyan Parkway was closed for nearly four hours between Technology Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.