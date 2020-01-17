Medical issue caused McHenry Starbucks crash, police say

A Wonder Lake man driving a pickup truck suffered a medical issue late Thursday afternoon, resulting in the truck crashing into a McHenry Starbucks and injuring five people, McHenry police said on Friday.

Five people were reported injured, two initially in critical condition, after a red, full-sized Dodge Ram pickup truck veered off the road at about 4:40 p.m. and crashed into a Starbucks east of the intersection of West Elm Street and Oak Drive. The driver, a 53-year-old man who used to live in Lakemoor whom police would not identify, struck a white Nissan SUV in the drive-thru lane before crashing into the building at 4305 W. Elm St.

Members of the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Investigation Team determined the cause of the crash was due to that unspecified medical problem, police said.

McHenry officer Patrick Polidori, the police department's public affairs officer, said he could not disclose the nature of the driver's medical issue that caused the crash, his identity and the identities of the five victims who were injured.

"When it comes to medical information it is confidential," Polidori said Friday.

There were no passengers in the pickup or SUV, he said.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District, along with several neighboring fire departments, extracted one person from under the Dodge Ram.

Four patients were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and one of those four subsequently was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville via Flight for Life. That 21-year-old Ingleside man, who works for Starbucks, initially was listed in critical condition and then was upgraded Thursday night to fair condition.

Polidori on Friday said the Starbucks worker was positioned in the corner of the building that was struck by the truck. That's where customers wait inside the shop for drink order pickups and where drive-thru orders are picked up, he said. The worker was filling a drink order when the truck crashed through, he said.

"It could have been so much worse," he said. "We got lucky. Everybody's going to make it."

A second Starbucks employee, a 23-year-old Carpentersville woman, was treated at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for minor injuries and by Friday morning had been upgraded from fair condition to good condition, according to police.

A 36-year-old McHenry woman, who was seated in the white SUV in the drive-thru lane waiting for her drink order, was treated and released Thursday night for what Polidori said were minor injuries.

A fifth person was treated and released on the scene Thursday night. Polidori on Friday said he didn't have that person's age, gender, town of residence or information about the nature of that person's injuries.

The Wonder Lake man driving the Dodge Ram will not be ticketed or charged, Polidori said, because of the nature of the crash. If a driver crashes as the result of drugs or alcohol -- which are not factors in this case -- charges could be filed.

McHenry resident Zuleima Arellano, 26, who is the manager of the IHOP restaurant across the street from Starbucks, said on Friday that she was outside the restaurant Thursday night when the truck "slammed into the Starbucks. It was scary, you could just hear people screaming. You just felt helpless. It was very sad and scary. There were people running around trying to help."

She said she was assisting an intoxicated customer outside so he wouldn't cross into the street when she saw the pickup crash. It "was swerving and then it slammed." She said she didn't see anyone who was hurt.

The Starbucks opened only recently, Polidori said, within the past two months.

"They just finished building," Polidori said, adding "I don't think (the crash) is related to the added traffic there."

The pickup truck's hazard lights were blinking Thursday night as it jutted out of the gaping maw left in the building, which is located in a heavily-traveled corridor.