'It could have been so much worse': Pickup truck hit right where McHenry Starbucks barista was working

A Wonder Lake man drove his pickup truck into a McHenry Starbucks late Thursday afternoon because he suffered a medical issue, McHenry police said on Friday.

Five people were reported injured, two initially in critical condition, after a red, full-sized Dodge Ram pickup truck veered off the road about 4:40 p.m. and crashed into the Starbucks east of the intersection of West Elm Street and Oak Drive. The driver, identified only as a 53-year-old man who used to live in Lakemoor, struck a white Nissan SUV in the drive-through lane before crashing into the building.

Members of the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Investigation Team determined the medical problem was the cause of the crash.

McHenry police spokesman Patrick Polidori said he could not disclose the nature of the driver's medical issue, his identity, nor the identities of the five injured.

There were no passengers in the pickup or SUV, he said.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District, along with several neighboring fire departments, extracted one person from under the Dodge Ram.

Four patients were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and one of those four subsequently was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. That 21-year-old Ingleside man, who works for Starbucks, initially was listed in critical condition and then was upgraded Thursday night to fair condition.

Polidori on Friday said the Starbucks worker was positioned in the corner of the building struck by the truck. That's where customers wait inside the shop for drink order pickups and where drive-through orders are picked up, he said. The worker was filling a drink order when the truck crashed through, he said.

"It could have been so much worse," he said. "We got lucky. Everybody's going to make it."

A second Starbucks employee, a 23-year-old Carpentersville woman, was treated at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for minor injuries and by Friday morning had been upgraded from fair to good condition, according to police.

A 36-year-old McHenry woman who was seated in the white SUV in the drive-through lane waiting for her drink order was treated and released Thursday night for what Polidori said were minor injuries.

A fifth person was treated and released on the scene Thursday night. Polidori on Friday said he didn't have that person's age, gender, town of residence or information about that person's injuries.

The Wonder Lake man driving the Dodge Ram will not be ticketed or charged, Polidori said, because drugs or alcohol were not factors in this case.

McHenry resident Zuleima Arellano, 26, the manager of the IHOP restaurant across the street from Starbucks, said on Friday she was outside the restaurant Thursday night when the truck slammed into the Starbucks.

"It was scary. You could just hear people screaming," Arellano said. "You just felt helpless. It was very sad and scary. There were people running around trying to help."

She said she was assisting an intoxicated customer outside so he wouldn't cross into the street when she saw the pickup crash. The truck "was swerving, and then it slammed," she said. She said she didn't see anyone who was hurt.

The Starbucks opened only recently, Polidori said, within the past two months.

"They just finished building," Polidori said, adding, "I don't think (the crash) is related to the added traffic there."

The pickup truck's hazard lights were blinking Thursday night as it jutted out of the gaping maw left in the building, which is in a heavily traveled corridor.