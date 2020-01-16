Five hurt -- two critically -- when truck crashes into Starbucks in McHenry

Five people were injured Thursday when a truck crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, according to police. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Two people suffered critical injuries on Thursday evening after a pickup truck drove into a McHenry Starbucks, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. at 4305 W. Elm St., McHenry police said.

McHenry police spokesman Patrick Polidori said the full-sized pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when it ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the Starbucks building.

The building sustained extensive damage and several people were injured, two of which were taken from the scene with critical injuries, Polidori said. The pickup truck's hazard lights were blinking as it jutted out of the gaping maw left in the building.

McHenry resident Caleb Brasil, 21, said he was driving by the Starbucks shortly after the crash occurred and said it appeared that the truck crashed into the building at a 45-degree angle, taking out the engine block of a white car visible in the drive-thru lane.

"I could see a lady behind the counter walking around. She appeared to be in shock," Brasil said, adding it appeared the truck was positioned "right over the barista counter."

Brasil said he was stopped in traffic on eastbound Route 120 -- in the lane closest to Starbucks -- because of the crash and a fire truck pulled in to block the road behind him.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett posted a message on his Facebook page Thursday evening asking people to pray for everyone injured in the crash.

"I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives," Jett wrote.

"I have always respected the police, dispatch and fire department for what they do, but today they deserve the most highest respect for how they all handled this situation," Jett continued. "Prayers to all of the Starbucks employees and customers who (were) involved."

A Nixle alert from the McHenry Police Department sent at 5:06 p.m. said that Route 120 was closed between Meadow and Crystal Lake Road for an extended time. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, which remains blocked off.