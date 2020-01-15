Man reported missing from Schaumburg
Schaumburg police are asking for help in the search for a missing resident.
James C. Straley, 58, was last seen Monday when he rang a neighbor's doorbell and tried to speak with the neighbor, a news release said. Straley's family members reported him missing Tuesday.
Straley has blue eyes and brown hair, stands 5 foot 10 and weight 180 pounds, the release said.
Straley takes medication for a medical condition, and police believe he doesn't have the medication with him, the release said.
He could be driving a dark gray Chevy Malibu with Illinois license plate PJH 628. He is religious and has been known to go to churches, the release said.
Anyone with information should call the Schaumburg Police Department at (847) 882-3534.
