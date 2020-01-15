Cause of death of Schaumburg woman found in car's trunk in Chicago remains undetermined

Determining what killed a 34-year-old Schaumburg woman found dead Monday night in the trunk of her car in Chicago will require further police investigation and the results of toxicology tests, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Sureel Dabawala was reported missing by her family Jan. 1, after she failed to return to their home on Dec. 30.

Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications for the Cook County Bureau of Administration, said toxicology results take at least a month to arrive.

In autopsy cases in which they're required, no details of the investigation are released until those results are available, Derevyanny said.

Chicago police, who are handling the case as a death investigation, had no further information to release Wednesday.

Authorities reported that Dabawala's body was located at about 8:34 p.m. Monday, wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of her car on the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Schaumburg police had issued a missing person alert late last week, saying that Dabawala suffered from a medical condition that placed her in danger. Authorities have not revealed further details of that condition.

Dabawala's white 2011 Lexus sedan in which she was found had also been reported missing.

Authorities said the vehicle was located by a private investigator hired by Dabawala's family.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department or Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at (847) 882-3534 or investigations@schaumburg.com.