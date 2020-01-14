Missing Schaumburg woman found dead in Chicago

A missing Schaumburg woman was found dead in the trunk of her car on the city's far west side, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Sureel Dabawala, 34, had been reported missing Dec. 30 by her family.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Dabawala was located at about 9 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the medical examiner's report.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Schaumburg police issued a missing persons alert last week, saying Dabawala suffered from a medical condition that placed her in danger.

Her white 2011 Lexus sedan was also missing.

According to the Tribune story, police said her body was found wrapped in a blanket and it's unclear if foul play is suspected.