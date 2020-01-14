Dailly delivers news of growth during first State of Schaumburg address

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly delivered his first State of the Village address Tuesday, offering news of recent and upcoming businesses and an explanation of the role the village plays in making the community attractive to private investment.

His audience at Chandler's Chophouse was composed of about 200 members of the Schaumburg Business Association.

The information they heard was up-to-the-minute, as later that morning Dailly attended the grand opening of Schaumburg Banquet and Schaumburg Bar & Grill, two new businesses he discussed in the address. They are sharing the massive building at 1301 American Lane previously occupied by The Clubhouse, Grillhouse by David Burke, and Entourage restaurants

Later Tuesday, Dailly was scheduled to preside over the village board's vote on DR Horton's proposal for 260 row homes on the Veridian development that's replacing the former Motorola Solutions campus.

The next steps of the Veridian development and the village's proposed entertainment district across Meacham Road ranked highly among Dailly's news.

The latest proposal for the 225-acre Veridian site is MedProperties Group's plan for three medical office buildings along the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, near the former Motorola museum, Dailly said.

It will join the assisted living community of Harbor Chase, the new headquarters of The Boler Company, a retail and residential area to be called The District, an urban-style park, The Element at Veridian apartment building and the recently opened Topgolf Schaumburg.

Dailly said the village soon will choose a developer and plan for a "walkable entertainment hub" that will replace the single-story office buildings north of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center. Construction likely won't begin until next year, he added.

"I really look forward to this thing being open," Dailly said.

Among new restaurants on the horizon are Perry's Steakhouse & Grille on the west side of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg and the Skylark Japanese restaurant chain opening its first location in the U.S., in the former Chevys Fresh Mex building at Golf and Meacham roads.

Woodfield Mall has just announced the imminent arrival of two new stores, Versona and Sally Beauty, along with a Peppa Pig World of Play Indoor Play Center that's expected to become a popular destination beginning this summer.

"And who says malls are dying?" Dailly said. "Go Woodfield!"

A nearly 43,000-square-foot grocery store in the former Babies R Us building on Golf Road is on schedule to open in the spring, but its name has not yet been disclosed by the company.

In answering a related question from the audience, Dailly confirmed that a quick solution still eludes the village in getting a new tenant for the former Dominick's store in Town Square due to Albertsons -- the parent company of Jewel-Osco -- sitting on its lease there to eliminate competition in the area.

New residential developments on the horizon include the 373-unit, four-story Algonquin at Plum Grove apartment building at 1014 E. Algonquin Road and a pending proposal for a single-family home development on 62 acres along Summit Drive. Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 plans to sell that land to Nitti Development LLC of Glendale Heights.

The new mayor also discussed the village board's decision to repeal its ban on video gambling to stop Schaumburg's restaurants from being at a competitive disadvantage, as well as to allow up to five recreational marijuana dispensaries.

While the village tries to be business-friendly in a number of ways, Dailly said two that were especially relevant to the past year: a $60 million investment in capital and street improvements, as well as the reduction of the property tax levy by 5%. Improving sales taxes and careful budgeting are important factors in the ability to lower the levy and help both residents and businesses, he added.

While the village provided $38 million of the recent capital improvements, the remaining $22 million came through grants, Dailly said.

"We felt we needed to do more to maintain our infrastructure," he added. "Without doubt, 2019 was truly a great year for Schaumburg."