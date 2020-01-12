 

Burglars steal $7,800 in items from Cary computer store

  • This is one of three men Cary police say were captured on surveillance video burglarizing a computer store. The bruglars stole an estimated $7,800 in merchandise, police said.

  • Cary police say the suspects in the early morning break-in of a computer store drove away in this GMC Yukon with a North Carolina license plate.

  • This is one of three men Cary police say were captured on surveillance video burglarizing a computer store. The bruglars stole an estimated $7,800 in merchandise, police said.

  • This is one of three men Cary police say were captured on surveillance video burglarizing a computer store. The bruglars stole an estimated $7,800 in merchandise, police said.

By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/12/2020 3:57 PM

Police in Cary are searching for three men captured on surveillance video breaking into a computer store early Saturday and stealing about $7,800 in merchandise.

Officers responding at about 5:24 a.m. Saturday to a burglar alarm found signs of forced entry at the business, located \in the 100 block of East Main Street, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Surveillance video recovered later showed three men entering the store, taking items and then leaving in a silver GMC Yukon with North Carolina license plate FLW 2349. The SUV was last seen driving east on Route 14, police said.

It is believed there was a fourth suspect who remained in the vehicle during the burglary, police said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (847) 639-2341 or Cary-Grove CrimeStoppers at (800) 762-7876.

