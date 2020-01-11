Schaumburg police seeking to ID armed robber of Jewel

This is a surveillance video image of a young man who robbed a Jewel clerk at gunpoint Jan. 7 and whom Schaumburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

Schaumburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying a young man who robbed a supermarket clerk at gunpoint early last Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jewel, 1151 S. Roselle Road in the village at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 7.

The robber, whose image was recorded in a surveillance video, entered the store and approached a clerk at a register from whom he demanded money while showing a black handgun. The robber exited the store with approximately $400 and was last seen heading west on foot, police said.

The robber is described as a male between the ages of 17 and 24, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, weighing between 140 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 882-3534 or email investigations@schaumburg.com.