Man charged with attempted murder in Crystal Lake stabbing

A Crystal Lake man has been charged with attempted first degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery following the stabbing of another man in Crystal Lake.

Michael Vrba, 35, a former household member of the 29-year-old victim, was taken into custody following an investigation by the McHenry County Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office and his bond was set at $1 million.

At about 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, sheriff's deputies responded to the 6000 block of Acorn Court in Crystal Lake for an assist to rescue call.

Deputies there found the 29-year-old victim with knife wounds. He was flown by helicopter to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The subsequent investigation that is still ongoing led to the arrest and charging of Vrba. Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at (815) 334-4750.