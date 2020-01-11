 

Man charged with attempted murder in Crystal Lake stabbing

  • Michael Vrba

    Michael Vrba

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/11/2020 11:08 AM

A Crystal Lake man has been charged with attempted first degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery following the stabbing of another man in Crystal Lake.

Michael Vrba, 35, a former household member of the 29-year-old victim, was taken into custody following an investigation by the McHenry County Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office and his bond was set at $1 million.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At about 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, sheriff's deputies responded to the 6000 block of Acorn Court in Crystal Lake for an assist to rescue call.

Deputies there found the 29-year-old victim with knife wounds. He was flown by helicopter to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The subsequent investigation that is still ongoing led to the arrest and charging of Vrba. Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at (815) 334-4750.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 