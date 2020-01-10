Northwest suburban teacher facing child porn charges

A Lake in the Hills man accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography also has been "suspended from duty indefinitely" at his teaching job, officials said Friday.

Scott E. Pollack, 45, of the 5900 block of Lucerne Lane, has been charged with nine counts of dissemination of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of unauthorized video recording, all felonies, according to a news release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department. The charges stem from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's ongoing efforts to apprehend the most active offenders who download and trade child pornography online, the release said.

Pollack is a teacher and former wrestling coach at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling, and Community Consolidated School District 21 included a statement on its website that said the district had been informed of Pollack's arrest, and Raoul's office had assured them the charges did not involve any District 21 students.

"Mr. Pollack has been suspended from duty indefinitely," the district's statement said. "CCSD21 and Holmes Middle School are cooperating with the Wheeling Police Department, Illinois Attorney General's office, and other local law enforcement agencies.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement and our community partners to ensure a safe learning environment for all. Counseling and student support teams will be available to any student who may need it."

Pollack is being held at the McHenry County jail and is due in bond court Saturday morning.