Activists call for peace in the Middle East at Naperville rally

Vince Hardt, of Warrenville, holds a protest sign during an anti war rally to protest the latest tensions with Iran on Sunday along the Naperville Riverwalk in Naperville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Karen Peck, left, of Naperville, and Jacque Cooley, of Wheaton, talk before an anti war rally to protest the latest tensions with Iran on Sunday along the Naperville Riverwalk in Naperville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat, delivers remarks during an anti-war rally to protest the latest tensions with Iran on Sunday along the Naperville Riverwalk in Naperville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Carolyn Bonistalli, of Western Springs, participates during an anti war rally to protest the latest tensions with Iran on Sunday along the Naperville Riverwalk in Naperville. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

As tensions continued to rise Sunday in the Middle East over the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, suburban activists and political leaders gathered in downtown Naperville to rally against an escalation of military action in the region.

The No War with Iran peace rally at the Dandelion Fountain featured speakers and saw a turnout of over 100 sign-carrying protesters objecting to President Donald Trump's decision to order the missile strike that killed the Iranian leader.

White House officials said the killing at Baghdad's airport was necessary to prevent an "imminent" threat to American forces and allies in the Middle East.

Among those on the speaker's list were U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Naperville; peace activist Walt Zlotow; a representative of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat; and delegates for Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The rally was sponsored by Indivisible DuPage, Stand On Every Corner -- Naperville, the Winfield Township Democratic Organization, Lisle Township Democratic Organization and Naperville Township Democrats.