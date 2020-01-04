One Book, One Community Carnival boosts Schaumburg library winter read

The Schaumburg Township District Library Saturday celebrated its One Book, One Community winter book, "Pachinko," with a carnival Saturday afternoon at the main library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.

Pachinko, Korean-American author Min Jin Lee's second novel published in 2017, is about a Korean family that migrates to Japan. For younger readers, the recommended books are "Listen, Slowly" and "Dear Juno," which also have intercultural themes.

Saturday's carnival included Korean dance performance, storytime, games and crafts.

Author Lee will be at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. More information is at schaumburglibrary.org/one-book.