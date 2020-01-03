 

Report says AJ's death 'emblematic' of DCFS failures

  • AJ Freund

    AJ Freund

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 1/3/2020 4:27 PM

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' watchdog called 5-year-old AJ Freund's murder in April "emblematic of DCFS's failure to look beyond the current crisis to consider the entire history of the family" in her annual report to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Acting DCFS Inspector General Meryl Paniak wrote, "I am disheartened that many of the problems I identify here have been identified before, both by me and my predecessor."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

She compared AJ's death to the murder of 3-year-old Joseph Wallace in 1993, which spurred the state to create the department's inspector general's office.

"We, Illinois, must do better," she wrote. "We need to do more to support families early on, before they get into deep trouble. But when families are broken, we need to act decisively to protect children."

AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty to his murder last month and faces a maximum 60-year sentence. His father, Andrew Freund Sr., is awaiting trial.

AJ was reported missing in April, but a week later authorities recovered his remains from a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock where his father admitted he'd buried the boy. Investigators recovered several videos Cunningham had deleted from her cellphone showing AJ in the aftermath of beatings.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The night AJ died, his father told investigators Cunningham had forced the boy to endure a lengthy cold shower, then beat him about the head for lying about soiled underwear.

Paniak noted warning signs were ignored in AJ's case that could have changed the trajectory of his fate.

"Investigators ignored the parents' long history of addiction, the mother's recent relapse, and the parents' isolation of the children from caring relatives and day care providers," Paniak wrote.

A Daily Herald analysis of child deaths between 2006 and 2017 revealed 87% of the 302 children in Illinois who were beaten to death, like AJ, were under the required age for school. Many child care experts believe access to child care services for younger children would significantly decrease the risk of beating deaths for young children.

The inspector general's office investigated 123 child deaths in 2019, according to the report. The investigations are required if a child who has died has had contact with DCFS in the year before their death. Last year, 24 children who had prior contact with DCFS, like AJ, were murdered. Nine of those children were beaten to death, including AJ.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The 123 death cases also demonstrate that when families are too broken to quickly repair, protecting children must be DCFS's first priority," Paniak wrote.

DCFS has not completed its internal investigation into AJ's death. Two caseworkers and a supervisor involved in his case no longer work for the agency and have been sued by the boy's estate in federal court, alleging the trio falsified records and neglected their responsibilities.

The inspector general's report recommends a litany of policy changes and training requirements. It also suggests consistent, rapid and more thorough communication between caseworkers and supervisors involving intact family services cases like AJ was part of. It also urges the state to invest in manpower for the agency to ensure caseworkers and supervisors aren't overwhelmed by caseloads, which has been a long-standing concern within the department.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Illinois child welfare worker in Freund case defends record
 
On AJ Freund's 6th birthday, community members are still seeking justice
Related Article
On AJ Freund's 6th birthday, community members are still seeking justice
 
Could preschool have saved AJ Freund's life?
Related Article
Could preschool have saved AJ Freund's life?
 
In jail interview, mother denies killing AJ, while father's case continued
Related Article
In jail interview, mother denies killing AJ, while father's case continued
 
Related Article
Report: DCFS delayed in starting, concluding some child abuse investigations
 
'This is an egregious case': AJ Freund's estate considering lawsuit against DCFS
Related Article
'This is an egregious case': AJ Freund's estate considering lawsuit against DCFS
 
Report: Mother of AJ Freund gives birth behind bars
Related Article
Report: Mother of AJ Freund gives birth behind bars
 
Community says goodbye to AJ Freund at packed visitation
Related Article
Community says goodbye to AJ Freund at packed visitation
 
Authorities move to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Related Article
Authorities move to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
 
Two DCFS workers overseeing
Related Article
Two DCFS workers overseeing "AJ" Freund case removed from casework
 
The short and chaotic life of AJ Freund: What DCFS and police saw and did
Related Article
The short and chaotic life of AJ Freund: What DCFS and police saw and did
 
The Latest: $5M bond set for parents of slain Illinois boy
Related Article
The Latest: $5M bond set for parents of slain Illinois boy
 
Authorities: Andrew 'AJ' Freund died of head trauma days before dad reported him missing
Related Article
Authorities: Andrew 'AJ' Freund died of head trauma days before dad reported him missing
 
Illinois boy found buried in shallow grave; parents charged
Related Article
Illinois boy found buried in shallow grave; parents charged
 
Authorities: Parents charged with murder after directing police to Crystal Lake boy's grave
Related Article
Authorities: Parents charged with murder after directing police to Crystal Lake boy's grave
 
Crystal Lake residents angry, heartbroken over murder charges against AJ's parents
Related Article
Crystal Lake residents angry, heartbroken over murder charges against AJ's parents
 
Police release father's 911 call reporting son missing
Related Article
Police release father's 911 call reporting son missing
 
'Smell of feces was overwhelming': Police reports detail problems in missing Crystal Lake boy's home
Related Article
'Smell of feces was overwhelming': Police reports detail problems in missing Crystal Lake boy's home
 
Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police
Related Article
Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police
 
Police: Investigation into Crystal Lake boy's disappearance still focused on family home
Related Article
Police: Investigation into Crystal Lake boy's disappearance still focused on family home
 
Police still investigating Crystal Lake boy's disappearance; parents attend vigil
Related Article
Police still investigating Crystal Lake boy's disappearance; parents attend vigil
 
Search for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy focused on residence
Related Article
Search for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy focused on residence
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 