Someone bought a lottery ticket worth $16 million in Vernon Hills

A Bucky's convenience store in Vernon Hills sold a lottery ticket worth $16 million this week.

The ticket matched all six numbers -- 1, 3, 6, 9, 17 and 23 -- in Monday night's Lotto drawing, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. The store, at 294 East Townline Road, will receive a bonus of $160,000, or 1 percent of the jackpot.

The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she can call the lottery player hotline at (800) 252-1775 or visit a prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights, the news release said. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.