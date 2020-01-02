Police: Armed men rob Speedway gas station in Lisle

Lisle police are searching for three men suspected in the armed robbery of a Speedway gas station early Thursday.

The men, armed with handguns, took an unknown amount of cigarettes and money from the Speedway store on Ogden Avenue near I-355 about 4 a.m., police said.

The trio fled in an unknown direction.

The men were possibly driving a silver Audi, which was reported stolen from Aurora, and a silver Lexus with a dealer plate, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspects, all black males, were wearing dark jackets or hoodies with gloves, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Lisle's investigations unit at (630) 271-4200 to speak with a detective.

Police do not yet know whether this robbery may be related to one that occurred early Tuesday morning when three masked men wearing hooded sweatshirts also displayed a gun while holding up a Shell gas station at 301 W. Butterfield Road in Elmhurst and escaping with cash and cartons of cigarettes.

The Lisle robbery also may be connected to a recent on in Downers Grove, and police are working with other area departments to attempt to locate any connections between the crimes, Deputy Police Chief Ron Wilke said in an email.

No injuries were reported in either case.