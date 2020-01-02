Document reveals feds seized thousands in cash from Oakbook Terrace mayor, Cook County commissioner

Federal agents seized more than $51,000 in cash from a safe found inside Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski's house last year, according to a just-obtained federal document that indicates authorities are interested in yet another suburban mayor: Oakbrook Terrace's Tony Ragucci.

Agents seized $60,000 in cash from Ragucci's West suburban home late last year, the document shows, though it does not indicate whether he's being eyed as part of the same political corruption investigation that's been rocking local governments.

Ragucci couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.

