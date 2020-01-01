'Got my legal weed': Recreational marijuana sales start with enthusiasm

With long lines in cold weather, several rounds of ID checks and tropical music, legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois have begun.

Customers in Lake County early Wednesday made some of the first legal purchases in the state as they filed into Rise Mundelein and picked up their preordered pot. Staff members in red "Rise" hats took short shifts in the pre-sunrise chill taking customer orders to speed the process, as Ben Kovler, CEO of Rise's parent company Green Thumb Industries, estimated more than 500 people lined up before the store's opening time of 6 a.m.

Rise Mundelein opened with tents pitched, heat lamps running and food trucks on their way for crowds gathered to await their chance to shop for a substance long rendered illegal in the state and still against the law as a Schedule 1 substance at the federal level. It was the first store to open in the Northwest and West suburbs.

Aaron Brooks, 43, of Libertyville was third in line before Rise opened and first to walk out with his purchases.

"Got my legal weed," he said carrying a white envelope stapled at the top and marked with the "Rise" logo in blue letters.

Samuel Rondeau, 22, of Kenosha County in Wisconsin, was the first out-of-state customer to have his ID checked by Rise's Brendan Blume. Leaving with his gummies, a vape pen and some marijuana concentrate called shatter -- and with $185 less in cash, including $44 toward taxes -- Rondeau said he was thrilled to be part of changing times in Illinois.

"It's crazy to be able to just walk into a store and buy some weed," Rondeau said.

As sales began Wednesday, customers had to adhere to the possession limits in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The law allows Illinois residents 21 and older to have up to 30 grams of cannabis flower; up to 500 mg of THC in cannabis-infused products, such as gummies, chocolates or brownies; and up to 5 grams of a cannabis concentrate. Nonresidents can have half these amounts.

Rise Mundelein also imposed a store-set limit on flower cannabis, allowing customers to buy an eighth of an ounce, but Kovler said the store was selling up to state limits of pre-rolls, edibles, vapes and concentrates.

Kovler called the line outside of the store, which began forming slowly at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and grew more quickly after 2 a.m. or so, a sign of a "tidal wave of demand."

Other stores are opening later Wednesday morning in the Western suburbs include Verilife at 9 a.m. in North Aurora and EarthMed at 10 a.m. in Addison. Elsewhere across the state, recreational sales are beginning in places including Canton, Chicago, Joliet, Ottawa, Quincy, Rockford and Romeoville.

The state issued nearly 50 "early approval" licenses to established sellers in the medical marijuana program to begin recreational sales, but some of them were not doled out until New Year's Eve.

Some business that received these licenses, however, were unable to open because of local zoning regulations. Licensed shops prohibited by municipal rules from opening included Verilife in Arlington Heights, New Age Care in Mount Prospect and 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville.

Meanwhile, Sunnyside in Buffalo Grove gained a state license and local zoning, but will continue to sell only to medical patients for now; and Zen Leaf in St. Charles received a state license, but has not yet gotten local clearing to conduct recreational sales at its current facility.

Police where dispensaries are beginning recreational sales are increasing officer presence in the area of the shops to direct traffic and help customers find parking. Officers are expecting large crowds and in some cases are asking drivers to avoid the area as the initial rush for legal marijuana ebbs and flows.

Two Mundelein police officers entered the lobby of Rise Mundelein as the store allowed in its first customers and talked with the store's head of private security before continuing to patrol the area. Officers also drove around the industrial park where the store is located as Rise customers found spots along the streets as much as a half-mile away.

Customers said the ability to buy the cannabis products they want -- without what Steve Libby, 35, of Buffalo Grove, called "shady, back-alley deals" -- was worth the wait and the taxes they paid.

Barbara Wiedman, 65, of Crystal Lake, who said she's "old-school" and "from Woodstock days," was the first woman in line at Rise Mundelein, seeking vape pens, gummies and flower. She said she went a couple of years ago to a recreational marijuana store in Colorado and had been eagerly awaiting the chance to do so in her home state.

"It's about time," she said.