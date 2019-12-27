Wonder Lake woman charged in fatal McHenry County crash

A Rockford-area man was killed and a Wonder Lake woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in unincorporated McHenry County near Woodstock, officials said.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Shannon Velmont, 45, of Wonder Lake, was going west on Nelson Road east of Deepcut Road around 1 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it veered into the eastbound lane and left the road before striking a tree.

The passenger, a 44-year-old Capron man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Velmont had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Both Velmont and her passenger were wearing seat belts and the air bags in the car were working, the release said.

Velmont has been charged with failure to reduced speed to avoid an accident, driving on a revoked license and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.