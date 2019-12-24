Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon Hills

A 39-year-old pedestrian suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Monday evening in a crash in Vernon Hills, police said Tuesday.

Vernon Hills police said a vehicle hit the unidentified pedestrian at 6:44 p.m. in the right lane of southbound Butterfield Road at the CN railroad tracks, south of Route 60.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian, who was unconscious, authorities said.

An ambulance from the Countryside Fire Protection District arrived and took the pedestrian to the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

No citations have been issued at this time, as

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Vernon Hills police with the investigation.