Five women charged after $3,100 theft from Naperville's Old Navy

Kionna Williams, 30, of West Chicago was among five women charged after the theft of $3,100 worth of items from the Old Navy store on Route 59 in Naperville.

The women also are suspected in other thefts from stores in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon by DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall.

The women are: Kionna Williams, 30, of the 400 block of East Blair Street in West Chicago; Desire Jackson, 20, of the 6800 block of South Ada Street in Chicago; Savanna Grant, 20, of the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago; Kaprice Johns, 27, of the 3300 block of West 95th Street in Evergreen Park; and Jasmine Brown, 26, of the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue in Chicago.

The five women were charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and one count of retail theft, a Class 3 felony. Johns and Williams also were charged with Class 4 felony retail theft.

The five women appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where Judge James McCluskey set bond at $30,000 each.

Witnesses saw the five women running from the Old Navy store at 8:24 p.m. Monday with bags of stolen items, the release said.

Authorities believe the women brought the shopping bags with them in an attempt to defeat the store security system.

The news release said the women left the store, got into a car and drove to West Chicago, where they were approached by a police officer. Numerous bags full of stolen merchandise, including clothing, party items and house decor, were found in the vehicle, the release said.

"Their alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and perhaps today's charges will serve as a reminder to any would be offenders why the holiday season is often referred to as the shopping season and not the shoplifting season," Berlin said.

The women are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 13 for arraignment in front of Judge Liam Brennan.

The investigation into the thefts at Fox Valley Mall may result in additional charges, authorities said.