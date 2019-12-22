 

Watch: Kids adorably share what they asked for from Santa at Woodfield Mall

  • Gio Berrios, 3, of Elk Grove Village shares her excitement with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. A baby shark puppet, an Ursula stuffy, and elephant and a bear are on her wish list.

      Gio Berrios, 3, of Elk Grove Village shares her excitement with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. A baby shark puppet, an Ursula stuffy, and elephant and a bear are on her wish list. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Luca Gargano, 4, of South Elgin tells Santa what he wants for Christmas after having his picture taken with his 1-year-old brother Milo at Woodfield Mall. He wants a Puppy Dog Pals Playset.

      Luca Gargano, 4, of South Elgin tells Santa what he wants for Christmas after having his picture taken with his 1-year-old brother Milo at Woodfield Mall. He wants a Puppy Dog Pals Playset. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Ava Le, 4, of Hanover Park talks to Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Princesses and babies top her list.

      Ava Le, 4, of Hanover Park talks to Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Princesses and babies top her list. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Adam Wuchevich, 10, and his sister Addie, 1½, of Oakwood Hills have their picture taken with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Transformers and video games top Adam's list.

      Adam Wuchevich, 10, and his sister Addie, 1½, of Oakwood Hills have their picture taken with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Transformers and video games top Adam's list. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Parker Valdez, 4, joining his sister Ari, 2, for a photo with Santa at Woodfield Mall, hopes for cars and Transformers for Christmas.

      Parker Valdez, 4, joining his sister Ari, 2, for a photo with Santa at Woodfield Mall, hopes for cars and Transformers for Christmas. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Madison Korpela, 7, of Gilberts hopes for an American Girl Doll kitchen, she tells Santa after having her picture taken at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

      Madison Korpela, 7, of Gilberts hopes for an American Girl Doll kitchen, she tells Santa after having her picture taken at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Posted12/22/2019 6:00 AM

'Twas the week before Christmas

and down at the mall,

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

the kids wait for Santa

sharply dressed be they all.

Their parents clean their faces

with thumbs that they lick,

cause you've got to look great

for that Santa Claus pic.

"I'll smile for your picture,"

a boy says, shaking a fist

"But we all know we're here

to give Santa my list."

And give Santa their list they did. The Woodfield Mall Santa in Schaumburg sees hundreds of families each day starting Nov. 7 and ending at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And this year's requests ranged from the traditional to things that only parents of small kids understand.

Gio Berrios, 3, of Elk Grove Village didn't need to check her list twice. "I want a baby shark puppet. I want a Ursula stuffy. I want a elephant. And I want a bear. That's it."

There were many requests for Transformers and video games, which were the entirety of the list by Adam Wuchevich, 10, of Oakwood Hills. Which game? "Probably some Assassin's Creed games, like Assassin's Creed Odyssey," he said. "And maybe some add-ons."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the everything old is new again category, sisters Addison and Ashlynn Ford, 8 and 5, from Elgin, wanted updates of familiar classics. Ashlynn asked for an electric scooter, and Addison's request was a new offering from Ty, maker of Beanie Babies. "I want a Beanie Boo that is flippy and is a unicorn," she said.

Madison Korpela, 7, of Gilberts said she wants "an American Girl doll kitchen" for her American Girl doll.

Gavin Jushka, 9, of Sugar Grove had a specific and succinct list. "From the Lego Batman movie that came out a couple of years ago, the Lego Batcave. And from Roblox, the Roblox Museum Heist Robbery," he said. And then he added a dance move.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 