Watch: Kids adorably share what they asked for from Santa at Woodfield Mall

'Twas the week before Christmas

and down at the mall,

the kids wait for Santa

sharply dressed be they all.

Their parents clean their faces

with thumbs that they lick,

cause you've got to look great

for that Santa Claus pic.

"I'll smile for your picture,"

a boy says, shaking a fist

"But we all know we're here

to give Santa my list."

And give Santa their list they did. The Woodfield Mall Santa in Schaumburg sees hundreds of families each day starting Nov. 7 and ending at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And this year's requests ranged from the traditional to things that only parents of small kids understand.

Gio Berrios, 3, of Elk Grove Village didn't need to check her list twice. "I want a baby shark puppet. I want a Ursula stuffy. I want a elephant. And I want a bear. That's it."

There were many requests for Transformers and video games, which were the entirety of the list by Adam Wuchevich, 10, of Oakwood Hills. Which game? "Probably some Assassin's Creed games, like Assassin's Creed Odyssey," he said. "And maybe some add-ons."

In the everything old is new again category, sisters Addison and Ashlynn Ford, 8 and 5, from Elgin, wanted updates of familiar classics. Ashlynn asked for an electric scooter, and Addison's request was a new offering from Ty, maker of Beanie Babies. "I want a Beanie Boo that is flippy and is a unicorn," she said.

Madison Korpela, 7, of Gilberts said she wants "an American Girl doll kitchen" for her American Girl doll.

Gavin Jushka, 9, of Sugar Grove had a specific and succinct list. "From the Lego Batman movie that came out a couple of years ago, the Lego Batcave. And from Roblox, the Roblox Museum Heist Robbery," he said. And then he added a dance move.