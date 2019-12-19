DuPage County authorities to announce charges in three carjackings

DuPage County law enforcement officials will announce charges against several people in connection with three recent carjackings in Downers Grove and Warrenville at a news conference at 1 p.m. today in the Wheaton offices of State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Berlin, Downers Grove Police Chief Shanon Gillette and Warrenville Chief Ray Turano will be at the session.

The carjackings, each involving armed suspects, were reported Friday in both towns.

Warrenville police responded at 2:06 p.m. to the 29W500 block of Country Ridge Drive where the victim reported being followed home from a business by someone driving a gray Honda Pilot. When the victim parked in front of their residence, two armed men approached and took the victim's car keys and wallet.

One man then fled in the victim's vehicle, a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. Two other men followed in the Honda Pilot.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Downers Grove police responded to a report of a carjacking on the 1700 block of Hawkins Avenue. They said two armed men pulled up in a silver Honda Pilot and approached the woman in her white 2017 Kia Sportage while she was parked in her driveway. The men ordered the woman out of the car and she surrendered the vehicle without a struggle.

As the men drove away, it appears someone the woman knows began to follow the stolen car. Police said it appears the thieves abandoned the Kia near 75th Street and Route 53 in Woodridge and began to flee on foot. The driver who was following them apparently got out of his vehicle to chase them, at which time the men returned and stole his idling vehicle, a black Dodge Charger.

Earlier this week, a juvenile charged with hijacking a woman's car at gunpoint late last month in Downers Grove was ordered to remain in custody at least until his next court appearance by DuPage Judge Brian Jacobs. ordered Monday.

The juvenile, who was on probation for robbery, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle stemming from a Nov. 30 case in Downers Grove.