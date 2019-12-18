What Illinois members of House have to say about impeachment

"This is a solemn moment, but our system of checks and balances was designed for times like these. I have faith that our Constitution will guide us on the path ahead." -- Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat who represents the 10th Congressional District

"Since the day President Trump was elected, many Democrats in Congress have been searching for any means by which to delegitimize and remove him from office. And since then, we've seen them jump head first from one investigation to another hoping something so treacherous would be uncovered that we'd have no choice but to throw him out. And at that they've failed miserably." -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican representing the 16th Congressional District

"Rather than trusting the voters to decide who would hold the White House, the president sought the aid of a foreign country to tip the scales in his favor. Again." -- Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat whose 5th Congressional District stretches into the suburbs

"It's no secret that since President Trump was elected, Democrats have fixated on undoing the results of the 2016 election through impeachment. Our democracy is premised on the power being with the people, not partisan members of Congress." -- Rep. Darin LaHood, a Peoria Republican representing the 18th Congressional District

Tonight I will vote for the Articles of Impeachment. This is a vote about America, our democracy, and our oath to the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/ic4g0IZPW1 — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) December 18, 2019

"We all took an oath to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We all know what President Trump did was wrong. We all know it's wrong to withhold foreign aid for a political favor. We know it's wrong to ignore congressional subpoenas." -- Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat representing the 6th Congressional District

"I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them running without a legitimate independent investigation and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case." -- Rep. Rodney Davis, a Taylorville Republican representing the 13th Congressional District

"The president has falsely claimed he's been denied the chance to defend himself, but at the same time, he's preventing the testimony of witnesses with direct knowledge of the events under investigation." -- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat who represents the 8th Congressional District

"For the past three years, Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats have done everything they could to undo the results of the 2016 election. After endless investigations and partisan inquiries yielded scant evidence, they chose to move forward anyway. They are motivated by politics, not principles, and I will oppose these articles of impeachment." -- Rep. Mike Bost, a Murphysboro Republican who represents the 12th Congressional District

"The president has demonstrated a pattern of corrupt behavior, and abused his power for his own personal political gain when he pressured foreign leaders to conduct investigations against political rivals, jeopardizing our country's national security and the integrity of our elections." -- Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat who represents the 14th Congressional District

"The Democrats haven't even given President Trump an opportunity to defend his executive privilege through the courts, and they're demanding that he just give up his constitutional powers under Article II. I'm disappointed to miss these votes but not embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that they are even happening." -- Rep. John Shimkus, a Collinsville Republican who represents the 15th Congressional District. He was traveling to Tanzania to visit a son who's in the Peace Corps.