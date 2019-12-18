Plainfield man dead, two injured in I-290 crash

A Plainfield man was killed and two other people were injured in a four-car crash on I-290 near Higgins Road Wednesday night, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. A white Lexus IS300 driven by a 40-year-old man from Palatine was driving west when it went into the ditch, over a guardrail and into the eastbound lanes of I-290, the release said. Three other cars were involved in the crash.

A 60-year-old man from Plainfield was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said. The Lexus driver and a 58-year-old woman from Bolingbrook were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

All eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was directed around the scene via Higgins Road, the release said.