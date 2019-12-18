 

One arrested, two others sought in Lake County garage armed robbery

  • Eric Giles

    Eric Giles

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/18/2019 11:24 AM

One man is under arrest and two others are being sought for attacking and robbing a man who was working in a garage near Waukegan, Lake County sheriff's police said Wednesday.

Eric Giles, 22, of the 1400 block of Leith Avenue, Waukegan has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery, according to a news release. Giles learned an arrest warrant had been issued for him and he surrendered to authorities, and is scheduled to appear in court today.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 36600 block of North Adelphi Avenue at 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 13 for an armed robbery. The 41-year-old victim was working on a vehicle in a detached garage when he was confronted by three men, including one who was armed with a metal pipe, according to the news release.

The men ordered the victim to give them his cash, cellphone and jewelry he was wearing, and he complied, according to the release. One man, identified as Giles, shoved him to the ground and one of the other offenders struck him several times with the pipe before all three fled.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's detectives continue working to identify the other two men involved in the armed robbery. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.

Sheriff's detectives believe this was a targeted attack, according to the news release.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 