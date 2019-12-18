One arrested, two others sought in Lake County garage armed robbery

One man is under arrest and two others are being sought for attacking and robbing a man who was working in a garage near Waukegan, Lake County sheriff's police said Wednesday.

Eric Giles, 22, of the 1400 block of Leith Avenue, Waukegan has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery, according to a news release. Giles learned an arrest warrant had been issued for him and he surrendered to authorities, and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 36600 block of North Adelphi Avenue at 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 13 for an armed robbery. The 41-year-old victim was working on a vehicle in a detached garage when he was confronted by three men, including one who was armed with a metal pipe, according to the news release.

The men ordered the victim to give them his cash, cellphone and jewelry he was wearing, and he complied, according to the release. One man, identified as Giles, shoved him to the ground and one of the other offenders struck him several times with the pipe before all three fled.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's detectives continue working to identify the other two men involved in the armed robbery. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.

Sheriff's detectives believe this was a targeted attack, according to the news release.