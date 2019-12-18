Elmhurst woman who attacked baby grandson released from state mental hospital

An Elmhurst woman who attacked her baby grandson because she thought he was the anti-Christ has received conditional release from the state mental health hospital to which she was committed.

DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay ruled Tuesday that Sandra Clanton may now live with her aunt in downstate White Hall. She must continue to take medication prescribed by psychiatrists and register with the state police's Murder and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.

Clanton, 48, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of attempted murder for the September 2010 attack. Authorities said she slammed the boy's head on a kitchen counter, then cut his forehead, cheek and neck with a large kitchen knife.

Her boyfriend grabbed her arm to prevent further injury, and the baby's mother grabbed the boy and ran to the Elmhurst Police Department. His injuries were not serious, authorities said.

Police said Clanton told them God told her to attack the child, and that she saw horns growing out of his head. Judge John Guerin committed her to 30 years.

Last month, employees of the Alton Mental Health Center testified they believed she was ready for release. She has expressed remorse for the attack and takes the psychiatric medications doctors suggest, they testified. She has been allowed to travel, unaccompanied, to volunteer at an animal shelter.

The state human services department will have to file reports about Clanton's status every 90 days with the judge.