 

Palatine man who drove through Woodfield mall now faces arson charges

  • Javier Garcia

    Javier Garcia

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 12/16/2019 6:29 PM

The Palatine man who crashed his SUV through a Sears store's glass doors and drove through Woodfield Mall in September now faces arson charges stemming from a truck fire in Palatine nearly two weeks earlier.

The identification number on a container of lighter fluid found near the burned truck led to the new charges against Javier Garcia, 23, who's being held without bail at the Cook County jail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Garcia pleaded not guilty to arson charges Monday in Rolling Meadows.

Palatine police received a call at 1:54 p.m. Sept. 8 of a fire in a truck located in a parking lot of an apartment complex at One Renaissance Place, Palatine police Cmdr. Dave Weeks said.

Witnesses say they saw "a male Hispanic running from the scene," Weeks said.

Police determined a T-shirt soaked in an accelerant had been stuffed into the truck's gas tank and ignited, Weeks said.

A container of lighter fluid was near the vehicle, and police obtained an identification number from the can and used it to determine the store where the lighter fluid was sold. From the store, police obtained surveillance video that captured the image of the person who bought the container.

Several weeks later, a comparison of the individual in the video from the Palatine store and in the video from the Sept. 20 disturbance at Woodfield Mall "revealed him to be the same person," Weeks said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Authorities say the arson occurred nearly two weeks before the Schaumburg disturbance.

According to Schaumburg police, Garcia first entered Woodfield on foot through the Sears entrance on Sept. 20, walked through the store and left. Minutes later, police say, Garcia drove his SUV from the parking lot into the Sears entrance at an "exceedingly high rate of speed."

No one was injured. Garcia was admitted to Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for several days.

Garcia's attorney Frank Avila says his client has a mental illness and might have other cognitive issues. He says his client is a U.S. citizen who has no religious or political motives.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Man accused of driving SUV into Woodfield pleads not guilty, will get mental health exam
Related Article
Man accused of driving SUV into Woodfield pleads not guilty, will get mental health exam
 
Schaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
Related Article
Schaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
 
Man who drove through Woodfield indicted on charges of terrorism, criminal damage
Related Article
Man who drove through Woodfield indicted on charges of terrorism, criminal damage
 
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
Related Article
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
 
Driving SUV through Woodfield about mental health, not terrorism, defense lawyer says
Related Article
Driving SUV through Woodfield about mental health, not terrorism, defense lawyer says
 
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
Related Article
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 