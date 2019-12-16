Lake County sheriff's dog Dax finds Fox Lake robbery suspect

Lake County sheriff's dog Dax tracked down a suspect in an armed robbery in Fox Lake early Monday morning.

Authorities received reports of an armed robbery at a gas station on the 0-100 block of North Route 12 about 2:10 a.m., according to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli. Soon after, Deputy John Forlenza and Dax were called to the scene by Fox Lake police.

Dax began to track the suspect's scent. About a quarter of a mile away, Dax led Forlenza to a closed restaurant the man was hiding behind. The man was turned over to Fox Lake police. Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said the suspect, whom he did not identify, was charged with one count of felony aggravated armed robbery.

Dax was a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in October.