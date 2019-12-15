Schaumburg adopts rules for video gambling

Schaumburg has replaced its outright ban on video gambling of the past seven years with newly approved regulations under which it will be phased in beginning Jan. 1. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

Schaumburg trustees have unanimously approved regulations under which video gambling will be allowed in 2020.

Existing hotels and restaurants with liquor licenses will be able to have up to six machines after Jan. 1, but new businesses will have to wait until 2021.

Among gambling cafes at which the machines would be the primary business and food and beverages secondary, those fronted by a Schaumburg resident will be allowed in 2021, while those run by nonresidents must wait until 2022, unless they apply for a waiver based on their standing in other towns.

Cafes must be 1,500 feet from any other gambling license holder and at least 2,500 square feet in size.

The village plans to allocate up to half its $500 annual fee per machine for the treatment of gambling addiction among residents. The village also will put all tax revenue collected in an arts and entertainment fund.