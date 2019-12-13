Wood Dale man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal 2018 Hanover Park crash

A 29-year-old Wood Dale man was ordered held on $200,000 bail Friday on charges he was driving drunk in 2018 when he was involved in a car crash on Irving Park Road in Hanover Park that claimed the life of his passenger.

Marcin Philip faces charges of aggravated DUI causing death. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

Argenis Dominguez-Morales, the driver of the car that T-boned Philip's car, was ordered held on $100,000 last week on the same charges.

Prosecutors say Philip pulled out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot onto Irving Park Road at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 8, 2018, failing to yield to Dominguez-Morales, who had the right of way. Dominguez-Morales, who was driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, T-boned the front passenger side of Philip's car.

Philip's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jennifer Gates.

Hanover Park police arrived to find Philip standing next to the driver's side door with blood on his face, Gates said. He was subsequently treated at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for a "burst fracture of the lumbar vertebra, nasal bone fracture, left rib fractures," bruises on his lung and face and a cut on his eyelid, Gates said.

She said tests revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .151, nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Philip next appears in court on Jan. 10.