Island Lake approves zoning rules for marijuana businesses

Island Lake officials have approved zoning rules for marijuana stores and related businesses that would cater to recreational users. Associated Press photo

Island Lake trustees on Thursday approved zoning regulations for marijuana dispensaries and other businesses that would cater to recreational users.

The rules were adopted just weeks ahead of the implementation of a state law that allows possession of small amounts of marijuana by anyone 21 or older in Illinois, as well as the licensed sale of the drug in various forms.

Under the rules, marijuana dispensaries will be allowed in all business districts as well as in districts zoned for industrial and light-industrial businesses -- as long as they first get special-use permits from the village board.

Companies that grow, process or transport marijuana products won't be allowed in general business districts.

But with special-use permits, they will be allowed in zones designated for specific businesses, offices and research businesses. They'll also be allowed to operate in districts zoned for industrial and light-industrial businesses.

No pot-related business will be allowed withing 1,500 feet of a school, preschool, day care center or residential care facility.

Additionally, marijuana growing and cultivation facilities won't be allowed within 1,500 feet of any residential property.

But the rules aren't as strict for businesses that sell, infuse, process or transport marijuana or related products. They simply won't be allowed within dwellings.

Unlike rules adopted in other towns, Island Lake's regulations don't specify operating hours or security requirements. Additionally, Island Lake's rules state permits may be granted for on-site consumption at cannabis facilities -- something forbidden in many other towns.

The zoning rules were approved 4-0. Trustees Harold England and Will Ziegler were absent.

When asked about his vote Friday, Trustee Dan Powell acknowledged that more marijuana-related businesses will open in Illinois because of the change in state law -- and he'd like to see them locate in Island Lake.

"We're a small community," he said. "It would be nice if we could get more businesses in town."

As part of the same vote, the village board also established a 3% municipal sales tax on recreational marijuana and related products.

Starting Jan. 1, anyone 21 or older in Illinois can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of cannabis concentrate and 500 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. State-licensed growing, cultivated and sales facilities will be allowed, too.

Individual communities can restrict the businesses with zoning regulations or ban them outright. They can also choose to tax marijuana sales.

Island Lake joins Buffalo Grove, Mundelein and Wauconda among the Lake County towns that have either approved zoning rules for marijuana sales and growing operations or are preparing such rules.

Grayslake, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Long Grove and Vernon Hills are among the Lake County communities that have banned pot businesses.