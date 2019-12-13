Chicago cop reprimanded for investigation into suburban man's death

A Chicago police sergeant has avoided a one-year suspension over the bungled homicide investigation that cleared then-Mayor Richard M. Daley's nephew in the death of David Koschman of Mount Prospect.

The Chicago Police Board on Thursday found Sgt. Sam Cirone guilty on all five counts of violating department rules in the investigation, but decided he should only receive a reprimand, allowing him to continue working.

