 

Woman who killed 4-year-old daughter released from mental hospital

  • Marci Webber, attending a hearing at the DuPage County courthouse in 2017. A judge granted her conditional release Wednesday.

    Marci Webber, attending a hearing at the DuPage County courthouse in 2017. A judge granted her conditional release Wednesday. Daily Herald file photo/November, 2017

  • Marci Webber after her arrest in November 2010.

    Marci Webber after her arrest in November 2010.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/11/2019 4:05 PM

A woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter in 2010 in Bloomingdale because she feared the girl would be kidnapped by Satan has been released from a state mental health hospital.

DuPage County Judge George Bakalis granted conditional release Wednesday to Marci Webber, who had been found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2010 death of Magdalene "Maggie" Webber.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Webber will live in Glen Ellyn and must register with the state police Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.

Conditional release can last up to five years and be revoked if Webber fails to meet terms set by Bakalis.

Webber is not to have any unsupervised contact with people younger than 17. She also is forbidden from consuming alcohol, marijuana or non-prescribed medication.

The court order did not specify whether Webber will live in a public or private home. Webber wanted to move to Arizona to live near relatives, but Bakalis decided she should stay in or near DuPage County.

Webber, 52, stabbed Maggie to death in 2010 in Webber's mother's townhouse in Bloomingdale. She nearly decapitated the child, according to authorities.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Webber wrote "Satan" and "divine mercy" in blood on the bathroom walls, and a religious item was wrapped around one of Maggie's toes. Webber then slashed her own neck.

Webber told police she killed Maggie to keep the girl from being sold into sexual slavery by Satan. She was diagnosed as having psychosis, which she attributed to psychotropic medication she took to treat mental illnesses.

When she was found not guilty by reason of insanity, Bakalis ordered her to spend up to 100 years in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services. She has been in Chicago-Read and Elgin mental health hospitals.

Webber petitioned for release in 2017 but was denied. She then tried to kill herself.

She petitioned again in February.

Webber has refused to take medications state psychiatrists have recommended. But she also has not had any episodes of psychosis while hospitalized, according to testimony given earlier this year.

After a hearing in September, Bakalis ruled there was not enough evidence to show she needed to remain in a state hospital but also not enough evidence to release her without conditions.

Prosecutors intend to appeal the decision.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Woman deemed insane in daughter's slaying soon could be released from hospital
Related Article
Woman deemed insane in daughter's slaying soon could be released from hospital
 
Judge says woman who slashed daughter's throat has regressed
Related Article
Judge says woman who slashed daughter's throat has regressed
 
Judge denies release for mom who slashed daughter's throat
Related Article
Judge denies release for mom who slashed daughter's throat
 
Mother who killed daughter in 2010 should be released, psychologist says
Related Article
Mother who killed daughter in 2010 should be released, psychologist says
 
Related Article
Judge grants hearing in 2010 child slaying case in Illinois
 
Judge sets commitment period for mom who killed child
Related Article
Judge sets commitment period for mom who killed child
 
Daughter tells of 'completely different' mom who killed 4-year-old
Related Article
Daughter tells of 'completely different' mom who killed 4-year-old
 
Mom ruled insane in daughter's stabbing death in Bloomingdale
Related Article
Mom ruled insane in daughter's stabbing death in Bloomingdale
 
Bloomingdale mom pleads not guilty in 4-year-old's slashing death
Related Article
Bloomingdale mom pleads not guilty in 4-year-old's slashing death
 
Mom charged in daughter's death will get mental exam
Related Article
Mom charged in daughter's death will get mental exam
 
Prosecutor: Bloomingdale mom wanted to protect daughter
Related Article
Prosecutor: Bloomingdale mom wanted to protect daughter
 
Related Article
Bloomingdale mom charged in daughter's death
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 