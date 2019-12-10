Objections filed against two dozen suburban candidates

Incumbent Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is the only one of the six people seeking that post in the March 17 primary election who had their candidacy paperwork challenged. Associated Press File Photo

From left, Mohammed Faheem, Inam Hussain and Raja Krishnamoorthi are candidates for the 8th Congressional District primary race in March 2020. Not pictured is candidate William Olson.

More than two dozen candidates seeking a variety of offices throughout the suburbs are facing challenges to their recently filed nominating petitions for the March 17 primary election.

The objection period ended late Monday. Hearings will be held later this week and through next week to determine if the objections are upheld or rejected by the state or county electoral boards that adjudicate the complaints.

Any candidates who believe they were unfairly kicked off the ballot can contest the decision through the courts, but that's a rare occurrence, election experts said.

Two of the three Democratic challengers -- Inam Hussain and Mohammed Faheem -- who are seeking to unseat 8th District congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi face objections. Catalina Lauf is the lone Republican 14th congressional district candidate in a seven-way primary race to face an objection, according to the Illinois Board of Elections.

Democratic congressional challengers Andrew Tarnasiewicz-Heldut and Adam Broad, in the 9th and 10th districts respectively, also saw their petitions challenged.

Both incumbent 22nd District state Sen. Cristina Castro and challenger Rae Yawer had objections filed against them. They are Democrats.

Republican Douglas Warlick had his candidacy challenged for the GOP nomination in the 49th House District.

In Cook County, Democratic Metropolitan Water Reclamation District candidates M. Cameron "Cam" Davis, Kimberly Neely Dubuclet, Eira L. Corral Sepulveda, Kim L. Dulaney, Mike Cashman, Deyon Dean, Todd Stroger and Kisha E. McCaskill are facing challenges.

Incumbent state's attorney Kim Foxx had her petitions challenged, as did Court Clerk candidate Michael Cabonargi and Board of Review candidate Maureen Murphy. All three are Democrats.

DuPage County Forest Preserve District District 2 Democratic candidate Natalie Rose Shannon-DiCianni's paperwork was challenged, as was Republican recorder candidate Babette Holder Youngberg's.

Lake County Board District 2 Democratic candidate Carolyn Rivers and McHenry County Board District 4 Republican candidate Erik Sivertsen had their petitions challenged.

In Will County, District 3 board candidate Raquel Mitchell and Chief Executive candidate Michael Messina received objection notices. Both are Republicans.

All objections are expected to be settled by January, when primary ballots are certified, election officials said.