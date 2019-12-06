 

Schaumburg police investigate early morning armed robbery

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/6/2019 11:16 AM

Schaumburg police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Police said they were called at 4:47 a.m. to the 0-100 block of Kristin Drive.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Scanner traffic reported on Twitter that the victim was approached by three men in hoodies brandishing at least one handgun in the parking lot. The robbers reportedly took the victim's wallet and drove away in a Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plates.

Schaumburg police officials said because the case was an active investigation, they were not prepared to release additional details.

Police said other departments had been notified of the investigation and they were working in concert with one another. They called the robbery an "isolated incident."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Schaumburg man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal 2018 crash
 
Schaumburg man charged in armed robbery of Wheaton Sprint store
Related Article
Schaumburg man charged in armed robbery of Wheaton Sprint store
 
Algonquin eye doctor denied bond in stabbing death of Schaumburg girlfriend
Related Article
Algonquin eye doctor denied bond in stabbing death of Schaumburg girlfriend
 
Schaumburg cops seek fleeing Jaguar that struck squad car
Related Article
Schaumburg cops seek fleeing Jaguar that struck squad car
 
Man accused of driving SUV into Woodfield pleads not guilty, will get mental health exam
Related Article
Man accused of driving SUV into Woodfield pleads not guilty, will get mental health exam
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 