Schaumburg police investigate early morning armed robbery

Schaumburg police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Police said they were called at 4:47 a.m. to the 0-100 block of Kristin Drive.

Scanner traffic reported on Twitter that the victim was approached by three men in hoodies brandishing at least one handgun in the parking lot. The robbers reportedly took the victim's wallet and drove away in a Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plates.

Schaumburg police officials said because the case was an active investigation, they were not prepared to release additional details.

Police said other departments had been notified of the investigation and they were working in concert with one another. They called the robbery an "isolated incident."