Schaumburg man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal 2018 crash

A 28-year-old Schaumburg man who authorities say was driving drunk when he struck another car last year and killed a passenger was ordered held on $100,000 bail Thursday.

Argenis Dominguez-Morales is charged with aggravated DUI causing death, a class two felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison. According to prosecutors, Dominguez-Morales has three felony convictions for residential burglary that make him eligible for a sentence of up to 30 years.

Police arrested Dominiguez-Morales Tuesday in connection with the crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2018. He was driving east on Irving Park Road in Hanover Park when he struck another car that was making a left turn from Irving Park Road onto southbound Briar Lane, according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jennifer Gates.

Dominguez-Morales T-boned the front passenger side of the vehicle, killing the front seat passenger, who had to be extracted from the car, Gates said. The driver suffered fractures of the ribs, lower back and nose, she said.

The black box in Dominguez-Morales' car indicated it was being driven more than 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, Gates said. The driver fled on foot, Gates said.

But within 10 minutes of being dispatched to the crash, Hanover Park police arrived at the home of the person to whom the jeep was registered, Gates said. They encountered Dominguez-Morales, who Gates said "had a visible bump to his head and scrapes on his arms."

After Dominguez-Morales complained of "soreness," police took him to Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, Gates said. Tests subsequently revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .129, which is over the legal threshold of .08. Tests matched Dominguez-Morales' DNA to DNA recovered from the driver's air bag in the car authorities say he was driving the day of the accident.

Dominguez-Morales next appears in court on Jan. 10.