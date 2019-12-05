AJ Freund's mother pleads guilty to murder

JoAnn Cunningham, the mother of slain 5-year-old AJ Freund, pleaded guilty this morning to a first-degree murder charge stemming from the death of her son in April.

Cunningham, 36, of Crystal Lake, will face 20 to 60 years in prison when sentenced next year. A status on her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

As part of a plea agreement entered in McHenry County court this morning, prosecutors dropped language from the charge alleging the killing was "brutal and heinous." That limits the maximum sentence to 60 years instead of the life term Cunningham had been facing.

There was no discussion in court as to whether Cunningham has agreed to testify against AJ's father and her co-defendant, Andrew Freund Sr., 60.

AJ was reported missing from his Crystal Lake home April 18, sparking a massive search across the area. Six days letter, his father led authorities to AJ's body buried in a shallow grave near Woodstock.

Authorities believe AJ was beaten to death in his home and then buried by his father.

Just weeks ago, Cunningham insisted to a CBS2 reporter that she did not harm her son. " I would never hurt my children," she said, sobbing. She acknowledged using drugs while pregnant, which resulted in AJ spending his first 18 months in DCFS custody and living with Cunningham's relatives. But AJ later was returned to his mother.

The child's death ignited a storm of criticism aimed at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which investigated reports of neglect and possible abuse in the months before the child's death, but ruled them "unfounded."

Police reports and photos shortly before AJ's death painted a picture of the poor conditions in which he and his younger brother lived. During a well-being check in September 2018, officers found the house had been without electricity for some time. Three months later, on Dec. 18, police reported a torn-up floor, a falling ceiling and an "overwhelming" smell of feces inside.

The same day, after Cunningham was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license, a doctor expressed concern to a DCFS investigator about a large bruise on AJ's hip, reports show.

"Maybe someone hit me with a belt," AJ told the doctor. "Maybe Mommy didn't mean to hurt me." But he later agreed with his mother's account that the bruise was caused by the family dog.

