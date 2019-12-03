Buona Beef set to open Wednesday in Mount Prospect

The new Buona Beef in Mount Prospect, the chain's 26th location, will have the customary 5- and 7-inch beef sandwiches as well as catering options. COURTESY OF AMY WILLIAMS

Buona Beef opens the doors of its new Mount Prospect location Wednesday.

The restaurant will occupy space in the Mount Prospect Pointe development, at 861 E. Rand Road. It is expected to be joined by a Texas Roadhouse in January.

John Gill, marketing director for the restaurant chain, said the restaurant will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can expect the Italian Beef that regulars have enjoyed since Joe Sr. and Peggy Buonavolanto opened the first location in Berwyn in 1981, as well as salads, burgers, chicken and pasta.

In addition to its dining room, Buona will have a double drive-through lane and outdoor seating.

The Mount Prospect restaurant is the chain's 26th location.

"We're still a family-owned company," Gill said. "We're the largest family-owned Italian Beef company in Chicago."

Gill said the Mount Prospect area is a great fit for the restaurant.

"It is an underserved area for the type of restaurant that we are, the quick, casual restaurant," he said.

Gill said the location plans to be active in the community, hosting fundraising events and involving itself with local sports leagues. In fact, on Tuesday, the restaurant held a soft opening with a fundraiser to benefit Prospect and Hersey high schools.