Authorities: Tutor had teen sell him her stimulant medication

John Mixer is charged with contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.

A substitute high school teacher has been charged with contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, by convincing a teen to sell him her Adderall stimulant medication.

Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for John Mixer, 32, of Bloomingdale.

DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Amalia Romano said Mixer owned a private tutoring business and also works as a substitute teacher in Glenbard High School District 87.

His tutoring business advertises that he specializes in tutoring children with disabilities, including those who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Adderall is an amphetamine prescribed to people with ADHD to increase their ability to pay attention and stay focused on matters. It is also sometimes prescribed to people who have narcolepsy, according to Physicians Digital Reference.

He has been tutoring the 15-year-old victim, who is a sophomore in high school, since she was in seventh grade, Romano said.

The victim's mother became suspicious in October, and checked her daughter's cellphone. She found Snapchat messages that indicate beginning in March, Mixer started asking the girl to sell him her pills, Romano said.

The messages also indicated he was willing to come to her home to buy them, or have her sneak out to meet him, Romano said.

Mixer bought a total of 30 pills between March and September, at $20 a pill, according to Romano.

She said Mixer told investigators he needed the pills to help him study for a degree in nursing.

He attends Chamberlain University's nursing college, Romano said.

Mixer has bachelor's degrees in Spanish and biochemistry, and a master's degree in chemistry, according to the website for his business,

He owns Tutorologix, which advertises services for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

If he posts bond, he must not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

His next court date is Dec. 23.

The case was investigated by the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

"It terrifies me, as a parent, to even see a case like this, but it should remind us all to be very aware of where our children go when not at home, who they are in contact with on social media, and who they might be taking a car ride with," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said, in a news release, that Mixer "used his position as a trusted mentor" to corrupt the student he was supposed to be helping, and found that "extremely disturbing."