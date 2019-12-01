Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving

Today marks the return of what has become a holiday tradition at the Daily Herald: our sixth annual Believe Project.

Thanks to donor and former businesswoman Carolyn Gable, who has seen firsthand what a little kindness can do, the Believe Project aims to celebrate the meaning of the season: the values of kindness, giving and helping others.

Gable has provided us with 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill. Every day this month, we'll send one to a reader who submits the most compelling story for helping others -- and we'll share their story in the pages of our paper and at dailyherald.com.

Today's recipient is Linda Miller of Schaumburg. Here is her story ...

"My mother is visually impaired and therefore needs to depend on others to assist her with driving and some household issues. One of her friends, Ruth, who is in her 80s, picks my mother up to take her to the senior center and shopping, and also helps her around the house.

"Ruth also volunteers at the senior center in the kitchen, and at the Village Community Center helping with backpacks for back to school, Christmas packages for the kids, meal packaging or whatever else they need for the children's programs.

"Even though Ruth is on a limited income, she will never take any payment for what she does, not even lunch. She just gives from the heart, and I believe that she deserves a little Christmas magic!"

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.