Police: Man arrested after carrying shotgun onto train in Elburn

A Chicago man has been arrested after he allegedly carried an unloaded shotgun on to a Metra train in Elburn, authorities say.

Elburn police said in a news release that they were called at 10:12 a.m. Friday to the Metra station on the UP-West line after a conductor reported seeing the barrel of a shotgun sticking out of a large bag a man was carrying.

The man made no threats, and the conductor was able to get him to put the bag in a luggage area while police were called.

Michael T. Johnson, 29, of the 3500 block of North Marshfield in Chicago, has been charged with unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and failure to have a valid firearm owners identification card, police said.

Elburn police say Johnson took the gun from a relative's house, in rural Whiteside County. The relative has refused to pursue theft charges.

The gun was not loaded, and he did not have ammunition, Police Chief Nick Sikora said.

Johnson is being held in the Kane County jail, with bail set at $200,000. His next court date is Dec. 5.