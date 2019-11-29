Schaumburg's 2019 ornament features Lengl's Inn

The village of Schaumburg's 2019 commemorative holiday ornament features Lengl's Schaumburg Inn, the original use of the building that's now Phat Phat Chinese Eatery Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The village of Schaumburg's 2019 commemorative holiday ornament, featuring the historic Lengl's Schaumburg Inn, is now available for sale.

The ornament depicts the original use of the century-old building that was recently renovated to open as Phat Phat Chinese Eatery at 17 S. Roselle Road.

Each ornament costs $17 and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court.

Previous years' ornaments are also available for sale for $15 each.

For more information, call (847) 895-3600.