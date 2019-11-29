Schaumburg's 2019 ornament features Lengl's Inn
Updated 11/29/2019 5:24 PM
The village of Schaumburg's 2019 commemorative holiday ornament, featuring the historic Lengl's Schaumburg Inn, is now available for sale.
The ornament depicts the original use of the century-old building that was recently renovated to open as Phat Phat Chinese Eatery at 17 S. Roselle Road.
Each ornament costs $17 and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court.
Previous years' ornaments are also available for sale for $15 each.
For more information, call (847) 895-3600.
