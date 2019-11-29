Crystal Lake man, 89, goes missing on Thanksgiving

Crystal Lake Police are seeking help in locating Frank Hyden, 89, who was reported missing Thursday night.

Frank Hyden, of Crystal Lake, was reported missing by his family late Thursday after he failed to arrive at his family's house in Woodstock. The family last spoke to Hyden by telephone at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was at his Crystal Lake house. According to a news release Friday morning, Police suspect Hyden became lost on his way to Woodstock.

Hyden is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has gray hair, is balding on top, and has a gray beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark ball cap and dark hooded sweatshirt.

He drives a silver 2015 Chevrolet Spark and his Illinois license plate is AD 36469.

Anyone with information about Hyden's location is urged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or call 9-1-1. Also, anonymous tips can be sent to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting "CLPDTIP" and the information to 847411.