Vernon Hills to offer adjudication hearings for minor offenses

Those stopped for non-moving traffic violations and other minor offenses in Vernon Hills will be able to contest the charges without going to court, under a new adjudication process beginning next month. Courtesy of Vernon Hills police

Anyone cited in Vernon Hills for non-moving traffic or other minor violations soon will be able to contest the charges without going to court.

As of Dec. 1, those citations can be brought before an administrative hearing officer who will review the case and render a decision.

The monthly proceedings at village hall are regarded as more convenient and less costly than dealing with the matters in court, village officials say.

Vernon Hills has hired Henry C. Tonigan III, a retired Lake County judge, to serve as hearing officer. Tonigan, who fills the same role in other communities, will be paid $170 per hour.

Police Chief Patrick Kreis said the village's previous adjudication system dealt only with parking and animal violations. All others were sent to Lake County circuit court.

The new process allows more cases to be dealt with out of court, including traffic tickets for things like seat belt violations, as well as cases involving curfew, possession of tobacco by a minor, noise complaints, trespassing or fireworks.

"We feel it important there be a consequence but we don't need to necessarily generate a court record for a first offense," Kreis said.

A noteworthy addition to cases that could avoid court are minor shoplifting reports -- a common occurrence in a town with millions of square feet of retail space, including Hawthorn Mall, the Mellody Farm center and several strip malls.

Police will assess each situation to determine whether it is reviewed by a hearing officer or ends up in court. Factors such as the value of the merchandise, a suspect's criminal history and the desire of the merchant will be evaluated, according to Kreis.

Avoiding court for minor offenses can save officers' time and be more convenient and less expensive for those who are cited. Aside from a fine if the suspect is found guilty, court costs of $200 are imposed, with little of those proceeds coming back to the village, Kreis said.

An adjudication hearing instead will require a $25 fee.

During a recent discussion, Trustee David Oppenheim asked Kreis whether police now will be looking for opportunities to issue citations knowing the village could get all the money.

"I have not ever given direction to police officers to go out there and make enforcement decision about revenue. Period," Kreis responded.

For more information, click on the government tab at vernonhills.org.